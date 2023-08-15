Lorna "Jean" Melhorn

Sept. 27, 1930 - Aug. 13, 2023

HERRIN, IL – Lorna "Jean" Melhorn, age 92 of Herrin, passed away at on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

She was born Sept. 27, 1930 in Herrin to Syble McCormack Wiseman and Howard Wiseman. She married Ray Melhorn on May 5, 1950.

Jean is survived by her children: son Terry (Chris) Melhorn of Hurst, son Les (Pat) Melhorn of Highlands Ranch, CO, and daughter, Sara (Ed) Reif of Loveland, CO. She is also survived by grandchildren Tracie Zoller (Herrin), Kellie Green (Herrin), Matt Taitt (St. Louis, MO), Jennifer Teubel (La Vergne, TN), Adam Fordham (Orange, CA), Matt Fordham (Highlands Ranch, CO), Shauna Melhorn (Highlands Ranch, CO), Benjamin Melhorn (Denver, CO), Aaron Reif (Pleasant Hill, IA), Jordan Reif (Loveland, CO), and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Melhorn, her parents, her sister Genevieve Brown, granddaughter Dana Leslie Melhorn, and great-granddaughter Nevaeh Green.

Jean was a long time member of Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin, where Ray was a deacon. She loved entertaining in her home, and hosted many gatherings for the deacons and wives throughout the years. She served as church secretary at Hurricane for many years. She was head cook at Herrin High School for 14 years. After her retirement from the school she learned cake decorating, turning the extra bedroom in her home into a cake kitchen. She became well known throughout the area for her cakes and made countless wedding and birthday cakes.

