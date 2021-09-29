Lorraine (nee Jones) Chalacoff/Killion

Loraine (nee Jones) Chalacoff/Killion

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL — Loraine (nee Jones) Chalacoff/Killion, 91, born in Virden, IL passed away Tuesday September 21, 2021, in Temple Terrace, FL. She lived in Virden and West Frankfort, IL before moving to Port Orange, Florida and then to Temple Terrace to be near her daughter. Loraine was married to Dale Chalacoff until his passing in 1966 and they had four children, Carol, Jordana (Sue), Jerry and Debra. She married Jack Killion in 1971 and they were together until his passing in 2001.

Loraine liked reading, traveling, shopping, entertaining, cooking and family gatherings. She was a beautician in Virden and had a shop in her home.

Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jewel Jones; husbands: Dale and Jack; children: Jerry Chalacoff and Jordana (Sue) Hart; son-in-law, Steve Billingsley and brother-in-law, Kent Mendenhall.

Surviving Loraine are daughters: Carol (late Steve) Billingsley and Debra (Steve) Stodghill. Survivors also include, son-in-law, Ross (late Sue) Har; sister, Linda Mendenhall; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Ron) Ross, Joshua (Ashley) Stodghill, Michael (Angela) Hart and Byron (Margo) Hart; and six great-grandchildren: John and Joseph Stodghill and Siena, Willow, Jordana and Felicity Hart; and niece Kim (Doug) Jones.

A Graveside service and burial will be in Tower Heights Cemetery, 501 Walnut St, West Frankfort, IL. On Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Cash officiating.

Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Melech Hospice House, Temple Terrace, FL.

In lieu of flowers donations in Loraine's memory may be made to Tower Heights Cemetery Attn: Larry Wall at Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, 604 E. Main, West Frankfort, Illinois 62896.