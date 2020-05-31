Lottie Taake
0 entries

Lottie Taake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ULLIN — Lottie Taake died Thursday at home. A drive through visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, from 5-8pm at Ullin Village Park. To view the full obituary visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lottie Taake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News