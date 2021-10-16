Loudene L. Davis

July 7, 1918 - Sep. 24, 2021

BOISE, ID — Loudene L. Davis, 103, died in the early morning hours of September 24, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Boise, ID.

She was born on July 7, 1918, in Williamson County, IL, to Herbert and Zona Lenon. She married Floyd Davis on December 28, 1939, in Chicago, and they had two children: Donna Carol and Russell. Loudene and Floyd lived in Illinois until 1999 when they moved to Boise to be closer to family.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Susan (Mark) Lewis of Boise; grandchildren: Megan Davis of Boise and Justin (Katie) Davis of Lakewood, WA; step-grandchildren: Sarah (Rich) Phelps of Issaquah, WA, and Tim (Stephanie) Lewis of Prairie, ID; and eight great-grandchildren: Jerrell, Elijah, Benjamin, and Olivia Davis, Jace and Cade Phelps, Jayden Rockrohr-Hunt and Lily Lewis.

Loudene was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; daughter, Donna Carol; son, Russell; and her sister Lou Emma.

Loudene was laid to rest next to her husband Floyd at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.

Summers Funural Home in Boise, ID, is entrusted with care.