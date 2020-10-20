Louetta Mae (Sanders) Butler

When Bob was elected Marion's Mayor in 1963, life changed dramatically in the Butler household. After the many needs of the community were exposed, Louetta became actively involved in local organizations. She was an excellent role model for her daughter who followed in her mother's footsteps and later developed philanthropic interests still in place today.

To marry Louetta was the most intelligent decision Bob made in his entire life and she, undoubtedly, was the best thing that ever happened to him. Most of the time she was his biggest fan and greatest supporter. All of the time her innate common sense and frugality had a positive and essential impact on the household. Their marriage was one of unconditional love, tons of patience and unwavering devotion. On Sept. 1, 2018, Bob and Louetta celebrated 67 loving years of marriage. Just 18 months after Bob retired at age 92, he passed away on Apr. 22, 2019. Always a very strong woman, physically and emotionally, Louetta stood resolute many times in the face of uncertainly and opposition during years of dedication as a helpmate to Mayor Bob and a public servant in her own right. However, without her “Bobby” life was far from the same. His death left her with a broken heart from which she never recovered.