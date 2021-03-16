Louis David "Louie" Short

EDWARDSVILLE — Louis David Louie Short, age 84, of Edwardsville, IL, former long-time resident of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Edwardsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Danny Ward presiding.

Interment will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens Cemetery of Energy, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the members of the Heyde-Pillow V.F.W. Post No. 1301 of Marion, and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Burial Detail at the cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Shriner's Hospital for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.