Louis "Tick" Zumberac

July 5, 1938 - Dec. 23, 2021

SESSER — Louis "Tick" Zumberac, 83, of Sesser, passed away on Thursday December 23, 2021, at Fairview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DuQuoin.

He was born on July 5, 1938, in Sesser to Luka and Germaine (Modava) Zumberac. He married Shirley (Winemiller) Zumberac on October 25, 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Zumberac of Sesser, and one brother-in-law, Jack Winemiller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Ribella Palada and Mone Pratili and two brothers Lino Cassenalli and Gino Cassenalli.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser with Brother Larry Cook.

