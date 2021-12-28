Louis "Tick" Zumberac
July 5, 1938 - Dec. 23, 2021
SESSER — Louis "Tick" Zumberac, 83, of Sesser, passed away on Thursday December 23, 2021, at Fairview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DuQuoin.
He was born on July 5, 1938, in Sesser to Luka and Germaine (Modava) Zumberac. He married Shirley (Winemiller) Zumberac on October 25, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Zumberac of Sesser, and one brother-in-law, Jack Winemiller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Ribella Palada and Mone Pratili and two brothers Lino Cassenalli and Gino Cassenalli.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser with Brother Larry Cook.
For more information, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.