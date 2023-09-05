Louis Vieceli
Dec. 6, 1921 - Aug. 31, 2023
CARBONDALE - Louis Vieceli, 101, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Louis was born on Dec. 6, 1921 in Johnston City to Joseph and Giovanna Vieceli. Louis married Jewell (Deniston) Vieceli on Nov. 13, 1948 in Johnston City. She preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2000.
Louis served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in the Rehabilitation Institute and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Louis is survived by his son, Ronald Vieceli and wife, Cheryl of Carbondale; grandchildren, Katherine Vieceli and Charles Vieceli; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell; parents; and two brothers, John and Frank Vieceli.
Funeral Mass for Louis will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 with a Vigil Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale.
Memorials may be made in Louis's name to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and will be accepted at the funeral home and church.
To leave a story or memory of Louis, visit www.meredithfh.com
