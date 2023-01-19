Loveta Taylor

1937 - 2023

HERRIN – Loveta Taylor, 85, of Herrin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at her home in Herrin.

Loveta was born Nov. 24, 1937 in Franklin County, IL to Alvin and Ireta (Pike) Starnes.

Loveta married Dale Taylor on Jan. 31, 1994. He survives her in their home in Herrin.

Together Dale & Loveta enjoyed their winters in Florida. She was introduced to the game of golf by Dale and continued to play golf up to this past fall. In addition, she was quite artistic. She loved painting and crafting while also being musically gifted.

She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike & Tammy Newbold of Herrin; grandson, Mitch Newbold and his wife Megan of Columbia Sc.; granddaughter, Lindsay Boatright and her husband Jeremy of Herrin; great grandchildren, Brinley Boatright, Grant Boatright, and Blake Craig.

She is also survived by her step-children and their families, Hope & Mark Skarupa, Priscilla & John Howerton, Ron & Janice Lantrip, Bruce & Kay Lantrip, and Mark & Lisa Lantrip; 10 step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Lantrip; her parents; and brother, Ted A. Starnes.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Henwood officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.