Lovina K. James

Lovina was a Christian and began her pursuit to follow Christ passionately in the 70s. She influenced many people for Christ. She always had strong faith in what God can and will do. Lovina was always quick to pray. Her children were all influenced by her involvement in church and led them to the water, and they drank. Come on in, the water is fine! Lovina was known to be a strong woman, many have said that they admired her for her strong will, especially when it came to her faith. One said she was not ashamed of the gospel and bold in her declarations. She loved to teach others of the freedom of the Gospel. Another said, that they always loved to hear her teach God's word, especially on His attributes. Yet another is quoted as being impressed with her boldness to speak up about what she thought God was saying in the moment. Many people have said that Lovina was always ready to help someone in need and there if you needed her. One of her son's said, "She was a mother that prepared us for the world in her own way, she always tried to keep us grounded in God's word." Another son said, that she introduced us to Jesus which is the most important thing she could've done.