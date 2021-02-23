Lovina K. James

Lovina Kay James
March 19, 1943 - Feb. 12, 2021
CREAL SPRINGS – Lovina Kay James, age 77, of Creal Springs IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 4:30 am at Marion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on March 19, 1943, in Marion, IL to Luther and Lois (Radcliffe) Barnes. Both of her parents preceded her in death. She married Donald James. Donald preceded her in death on March 8, 2018. Lovina's daughter, Jeanna K. Turnage, also preceded her in death.
Lovina was a Christian and began her pursuit to follow Christ passionately in the 70s. She influenced many people for Christ. She always had strong faith in what God can and will do. Lovina was always quick to pray. Her children were all influenced by her involvement in church and led them to the water, and they drank. Come on in, the water is fine! Lovina was known to be a strong woman, many have said that they admired her for her strong will, especially when it came to her faith. One said she was not ashamed of the gospel and bold in her declarations. She loved to teach others of the freedom of the Gospel. Another said, that they always loved to hear her teach God's word, especially on His attributes. Yet another is quoted as being impressed with her boldness to speak up about what she thought God was saying in the moment. Many people have said that Lovina was always ready to help someone in need and there if you needed her. One of her son's said, "She was a mother that prepared us for the world in her own way, she always tried to keep us grounded in God's word." Another son said, that she introduced us to Jesus which is the most important thing she could've done.
Lovina went to Fowler School, Marion High School and SIU Carbondale.
Lovina always loved animals especially horses. She always dreamed of having a big ranch. Lovina enjoyed playing cards to include Canasta, Rummy and Solitaire. I don't think she missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. She absolutely loved Kay's Cafe/Sugar Creek of Creal Springs. Survivors are her children: Randall Turnage of Houston, TX, Kenneth (Kim) Turnage, Kevin (Angela) Turnage all of Marion, Scott Chamness of New Port Richey, FL, Gary (Susan) James and Glen James both of Tampa, FL, Michael James from Marion. Grandchildren: Jessica, Amanda, and Charles James of Tampa, FL, Alicia James, and Ashley (James) Bridges of Florida, Joshua James of Carterville and Kailey James of Murphysboro, Kendra and Mark Steinmetz of Herrin, Kristy Turnage of Granite City, Dillon and Malory Turnage of Clarksville, TN, Leea and Daniel Langheld of Augusta, GA, Joshua, Destiny, Harvest-Dawn, Jadon and Emma Turnage of Marion, Dusty and Mallori Young of Creal Springs and Jakoby Chamness of Marion; Great-grandchildren: Arianna and Leah of Tampa, FL, Cain of Tampa, FL, Emma, and Bailey James of Murphysboro, Liam and Londyn Steinmetz of Herrin, Victor, Mekenzy, and Terrel Hawthorne and Maliha of Granite City, Maci Harmon and McCoy Young of Creal Springs, IL, Kasen Chamness of Marion. Brothers and Sisters: Luther (Carolyn) Barnes of Litchfield, Lois (Bernard) Street, Lyndel (Brenda) Barnes of North Carolina, Lowell (Kathy) Barnes of New Mexico, Louise "Jeanette" Gray, Lonnie (Debbie) Barnes of Marion, Larry (Nita) Barnes of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be accorded. There will be no services at this time.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at The Community Room of Pittsburg, Illinois, 302 West Avery Street. Graveside service will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Marion at 3:00pm.
Crain Funeral Home – Egyptian Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
