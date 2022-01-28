Lowell David Anderson
Nov. 9, 1941 - Jan. 27, 2022
NAPERVILLE — Lowell David "Dave" Anderson, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at 80-years old, and is succeeded by his children: Philip and Yvonne.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents S.L. and Evelyn Anderson of Rankin IL; and also by brother, Robert "Bob" Anderson; and sister, Sharon Fox (Anderson). Dave was beloved by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others .
Dave was raised in Rankin, IL, but was a longtime resident of the Chicago area. Dave worked as an Electrician and was well-known as a loving and generous man who would do anything for family and friends. He always had a "joke" or "a story" ready to share joy with others.
Dave will rest in the family plot at Rankin-Lynn cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for the Spring, 2022.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.