Lowell David Anderson

Nov. 9, 1941 - Jan. 27, 2022

NAPERVILLE — Lowell David "Dave" Anderson, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at 80-years old, and is succeeded by his children: Philip and Yvonne.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents S.L. and Evelyn Anderson of Rankin IL; and also by brother, Robert "Bob" Anderson; and sister, Sharon Fox (Anderson). Dave was beloved by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others .

Dave was raised in Rankin, IL, but was a longtime resident of the Chicago area. Dave worked as an Electrician and was well-known as a loving and generous man who would do anything for family and friends. He always had a "joke" or "a story" ready to share joy with others.

Dave will rest in the family plot at Rankin-Lynn cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for the Spring, 2022.