Lowetta Jane McDaniel

MAHOMET — Lowetta Jane (Bain) McDaniel, 80, of Champaign, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, due to complications from a stroke.

Jane was born to Edgar Lowell Bain and Saraetta (Biggs) Bain on Nov. 3, 1939.

She graduated from West Frankfort Community High School in 1957, and married Donald L. McDaniel on Feb. 16, 1958.

She was employed until retirement as office manager for the Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. McDaniel of Champaign; her son, David L. McDaniel of Champaign; her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Becky Bain of Savoy; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Sharon McDaniel of West Frankfort; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Patti Annette Bain.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorials in her name be made to either the Mahomet United Methodist Church, or the Humane Society of Champaign County.

Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign, IL 61820. 

