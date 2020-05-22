Lt. Col. Michael Chekevdia USA (Retired)

LTC RET Chekevdia was a dedicated patriot, leader and military intelligence professional. A proud traditional Illinois Army National Guardsman for more than 30 years, he started his career as an infantryman in the West Frankfort unit in 1982. He went on to Officer Candidate School obtaining his commission in 1988, and eventually moved to the retired reserve in 2012. His career highlights include service as the S2 for both the 3-130th IN BN and 3-123rd FA, commander of HHB 2-123rd FA, deployment to Iraq as the Deputy Chief of Intelligence for the Multi-National Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom, commander of the 341st MI company, and S2 for the 404th Chemical BDE and 33rd IBCT. In addition, he spent time overseas in Honduras, Poland, Ukraine, and Russia as well as multiple state active duty missions. For his actions in Iraq, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and The Republic of Slovakia, MOD, Medal of Excellence 1st Class.