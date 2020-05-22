ROYALTON — Lt. Col. Michael Chekevdia USA (Retired), 58, of Royalton, passed away May 20, 2020 at his home in Royalton surrounded by his loving family.
LTC RET Chekevdia was born, July 10, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Frank and Elva Leona (Wilcox) Chekevdia.
LTC RET Chekevdia married Jennifer Hensley in Royalton, on April 27, 2019.
LTC RET Chekevdia attended Zeigler Royalton Public Schools and graduated from Zeigler Royalton High School in 1979. He went on to attend Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1994 with a bachelor's in arts, majoring in Russian.
LTC RET Chekevdia was a dedicated patriot, leader and military intelligence professional. A proud traditional Illinois Army National Guardsman for more than 30 years, he started his career as an infantryman in the West Frankfort unit in 1982. He went on to Officer Candidate School obtaining his commission in 1988, and eventually moved to the retired reserve in 2012. His career highlights include service as the S2 for both the 3-130th IN BN and 3-123rd FA, commander of HHB 2-123rd FA, deployment to Iraq as the Deputy Chief of Intelligence for the Multi-National Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom, commander of the 341st MI company, and S2 for the 404th Chemical BDE and 33rd IBCT. In addition, he spent time overseas in Honduras, Poland, Ukraine, and Russia as well as multiple state active duty missions. For his actions in Iraq, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and The Republic of Slovakia, MOD, Medal of Excellence 1st Class.
Mike attended the Protection of the Holy Virgin Mary Church in Royalton. He was a member of the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Association, Life Member of VFW Post 1301 in Marion, Christopher American Legion Post 528, AMVETS, West Frankfort Elks Lodge 1340, Royalton Masonic Lodge 1047, Scottish Rite, Mississippi Valley Consistory Belleville, and Ainad Shrine Temple of East St. Louis.
He was a dedicated, loving husband and proud, devoted father.
Mike served 21 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections, retiring in 2016.
Mike enjoyed family, friends, gardening, shooting sports, hunting, fishing, camp fires, good whiskey, and fine cigars.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Chekevdia of Royalton; son, Richard K. Chekevdia; adopted children, Elizabeth Hensley of St. Louis, Missouri, Bethany Akinduro of Carterville, Samuel Akinduro of Carterville, Noah Akinduro of Carterville, and Yeshiya Akinduro of Carterville; sister, Charlotte Murry of Royalton; uncle and aunt, George and Marlene Stavroulakis of Royalton; aunt, Katherine (Wilcox) Regalado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Hallmark.
Private graveside services will be conducted at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery in Royalton.
Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.
To share a life story or message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.