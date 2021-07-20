Luceal Dorris

1936 - 2021

JOHNSTON CITY — Luceal Dorris, 84 passed away on July 17, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion with Pastor David Mishler officiating. Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.

Luceal was born in Carterville on October 13, 1936, the daughter of John and Jewell (Smith) Hall. She married Earl E. Dorris on January 23, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2003.

Luceal worked as a RN at Herrin Hospital, at a nursing home, and in private care, as well as a homemaker.

She is survived by three daughters: Janice Hawkins and husband Jim of Mt. Vernon, Kathy Wright and husband Bill of Herrin, and Kris Priddy of Johnston City; two grandchildren: Jessa Hawkins and Ashley Fitzpatrick and husband CJ; two great grandchildren, Charles and Zoe; two brothers: Leon Hall and J.O. Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Maxine Howell and Katherine Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.