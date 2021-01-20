Lucian "Lou" Abraham Lincoln
MARION - Lucian "Lou" Abraham Lincoln, 94, of Marion, formerly of LaGrange, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, January 15, 2021 at his home in Marion.
Family and friends will be received at Union Funeral Home, 213 E. Oak Street, West Frankfort on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A private funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Marion, with Father Bryan Barker officiating.
The funeral service will be available for internet viewing at 1:00 p.m. on the St. Joseph parish website: http://stjoseph-stpaul.com.
Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com
