Lucille (Phillips) Johnson

1931 - 2023

JOHNSTON – Lucille (Phillips) Johnson, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:12 p.m. in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Keith Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Lucille was born on Nov. 9, 1931 in Sturdivant, MO, the daughter of Ezra and Mary (Bradshaw) Phillips. She married Bennie Johnson on July 20, 1957 in Johnston City. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1996.

Lucille was an office clerk for Blankenship Auto Parts. Then she was a pre-school teacher for the First Free Will Baptist Church Happy Time Day Care, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Johnston City for 79 years.

She is survived by several nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mina Bowden; and two brothers, Herbert Phillips and Donnie Phillips.

Memorials may be made to the First Freewill Baptist Church of Johnston City.