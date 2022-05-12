Lucretia Ellen (Aldridge) "Lou" Stoelzle

Lucretia "Lou" Ellen (Aldridge) Stoelzle

1951 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Lucretia Ellen (Aldridge) Stoelzle "Lou" of Carbondale, IL went home to her Savior Jesus on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 5:20 p.m. Lou was surrounded by her sister Tempa, best friend Tamara Dixon and her daughter Lauren. Lou loved to sing and left this world hearing This is the Reason I Sing.

Lou was born Sept. 8, 1951 to Tommy and Joyce (Gray) Aldridge who resided in Wolflake, IL.

Lou is survived by her daughter Lauren, and three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Beulah, Star, and Wyatt, her sister Tempa Dunn, nieces Katie and Abby and her second nieces Norah, Rowan, and second nephew Asa. Her cousin SaDona Gray and her son Jack, her cousin LaDonna Chandler and her daughter Whitney and her children.

Lou was preceded in death by her mother and father, her former husband Michael Stoelzle, and her dearly loved brother in law Joe Dunn.

Lou had so many friends. She cherished her friendship with her neighbor Nour Farhat and her new found friendship in Tamara Dixon.

Lou loved people. She loved the gift of song and laughter. Her love of life and joy was contagious. Her laugh was one of a kind and brought love to many.

She received her Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling and Bachelors of Music from Southern Illinois University. She worked at Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg, as a probation officer in Jackson County Courthouse, and enjoyed helping youth as a Mental Health Therapist at Jefferson County Comprehensive Services for 10 years.

Lou loved bringing hope to people who faced hardships. She listened to WBGL 24/7 and put her hope and faith in Jesus.

Please Join us in celebrating the abundant life of Lou this Sunday May 15, 2022 at University Baptist Church of Carbondale, IL at 1:30 p.m. "Grandmother, Mother, but first Mommy. We will miss you dearly. We love you and this is not a goodbye. This is a see you later."

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to DEW Haven Maine Zoo and Rescue in Mount Vernon, Maine or a donation to the people she loved most in life, her grandchildren's college fund and donations will be accepted at the church.

