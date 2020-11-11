MARION — Lucretia Stone, 86, went to her heavenly home at 4:31 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Dykersburg.

Those who know Lucretia knew she was born at home April 29, 1934, also in Dykersburg to her parents, R.E. and Verna (Parks) Tanner.

She married the love of her life Donald Stone on July 1, 1950. They shared 37 years together and raised four loving children, Sondra (Tom) Dooley of Marion, Jerry (Lisa) Stone of Marion, Melody Johnson of Stonefort, and Angel Stone (Dave Poffenroth) of Stonefort.

Lucretia was the oldest living member of Indian Camp Church where she was also a member of the choir. She loved to sing and teach each of her 29 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren a funny song about a little bird that never said a word. She also taught them the Lord's Prayer.

Lucretia enjoyed life and many hobbies — crocheting sewing, painting and flower arranging. Many afternoons were spent making baby quilts for all of her grandchildren. At the age of 80, Lucretia took a road trip to Boise, Idaho, to see her first great-great-granddaughter. She has 18 great-grandchildren. She spent many years babysitting her grandchildren while their parents worked.