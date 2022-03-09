Lucy M. Perez de Klitzing

Oct. 22, 1963 - March 6, 2022

CARBONDALE — Lucy M. Perez de Klitzing entered into God's Kingdom on March 6, 2022, after a short battle with cancer at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Lucy was born on Oct. 22, 1963 in Chicago, IL to Carlos Pérez, Sr. and Estela Sencion. Lucy started many bilingual and Hispanic choirs in the Chicago area including Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Queen of Angels Catholic Church, and St. Viator Church. She then attended Southern Illinois University and studied Music, Spanish, and Psychology as well as starting a choir for the Mass in Spanish at St. Francis Xavier, which she then directed for many years. She was also an interpreter/translator for the health and court systems in Southern Illinois. In 2015 Lucy met Kyle Klitzing, her match truly made in heaven. They were married on Nov. 12, 2016 in Inverness, IL.

Kyle and Lucy's family and friends will miss her bright presence in their lives but rejoice knowing that she is in peace and resting. Lucy joins her deceased parents Carlos and Estela Perez; sister Maria Elena Cabrera; kittens Velu and Bootsie in Heaven.

She is survived by many loving family members, including husband Kyle; sisters: Maria de Lourdes Kepes (Michael), Scottsdale, AZ; Rose Mumford (Jon), Bristol, IN; and Anna Barrios (Joe), Hoffman Estates, IL; brothers: Carlos Perez (Yanira), Elgin, IL; and Rafael Perez, Streamwood, IL; as well as mother and father in-law, Michael and Maria Klitzing, Altamont, IL; sisters and brothers in-law: Kelsey Kort (Josh), Festus, MO; Haley Richardson (Dan), Springfield, IL; Logan Klitzing and Emma Klitzing, Altamont, IL.

A Funeral Mass for Lucy will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, IL, concelebrated by Father Robert Flannery and Father David Uribe. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials in Lucy's name may be made to St. Francis Xavier Hispanic Community.

A memorial service and burial will be held on April 29, at Holy Family Church in Inverness, IL. celebrated by Father Terry Keehan.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Lucy visit www.meredithfh.com.