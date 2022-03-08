Lucy Nunzia Brock

Nov. 8, 1958 - March 2, 2022

JOHNSTON CITY — Lucy Nunzia Brock, 63, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Lucy was born on November 8, 1958, in Chicago the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Rizzo) Sasade. She married Steven Brock on February 16, 1991, in Johnston City. He survives.

She worked at the V.A. Medical Center in Marion for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved camping and fishing.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by one son, Gary Munsen, Jr. of Johnston City; one daughter Heather Steinberger and husband Aaron of Marion; two grandchildren: Darrian Teffertiller and Kyle Steinberger; two great-grandchildren: Kamden Teffertiller and Danny Teffertiller; one sister, Rose Vanek; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Phillip Sasade; one sister, Maryann Hornsby.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Mike Berry officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.