Luetta Broeking

MARION - Luetta Broeking, 92, of Marion, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 a.m., at home surrounded by her family. Emma Luetta Broeking was born November 16, 1928 in Marion, the daughter of William Henry Christian and Emma Emilia (Ruhe) Dettmer. She married Donald E. Broeking on April 17, 1948 in Marion and together they shared 68 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2016.

Mrs. Broeking grew up on a farm east of Marion. She was a homemaker, active in her children's lives, supporting them in everything from school to scouts. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Marion. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and fishing.