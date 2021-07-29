Luetta Broeking
MARION - Luetta Broeking, 92, of Marion, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 a.m., at home surrounded by her family. Emma Luetta Broeking was born November 16, 1928 in Marion, the daughter of William Henry Christian and Emma Emilia (Ruhe) Dettmer. She married Donald E. Broeking on April 17, 1948 in Marion and together they shared 68 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2016.
Mrs. Broeking grew up on a farm east of Marion. She was a homemaker, active in her children's lives, supporting them in everything from school to scouts. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Marion. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and fishing.
Survivors include her four children: Donna (Keith) Bain of Friendswood, TX, Darrell (Angie) Broeking of Marion, Linda (Fred) Fietsam of Marion, Ron (Karen) Broeking of Marion; five grandchildren: Kara Bain (David Mack) of Astoria, New York, John ( Kodi) Fietsam of Nampa, Idaho, Jeff (Felicia) Fietsam of Marion, Diana (Andrew) Dehler of Pearland, Texas, James (Kira) Fietsam of Marion; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Fietsam of Marion; four great-grandsons: Jackson Fietsam of Marion, Brody, Chase, and Wesley Dehler of Pearland, Texas; sister, Sharon Simmons of Marion; brother-in-law, Robert (Kay) Broeking of Marion, brother-in-law, Kenneth (Carol) Broeking of Oreana, Illinois.
Preceded by her parents; husband; sister, Helen Linck and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. John Holst officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion.
For those who prefer memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Zion United Church of Christ Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.
