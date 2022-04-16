Lula Belle (Blades) Wall Tefertiller
WEST FRANKFORT - Lula Belle (Blades) Wall Tefertiller, age 85, of rural West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.
The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, a "Celebration of Life Service" will be at 7 p.m., with members of Lula's family presiding.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit https://www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
