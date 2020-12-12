Lyda Mae Horn

CARBONDALE — Lyda Mae (Stearns) Horn, 84, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, passed away at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Lyda was born July 28, 1936, to Claude and Mabel Stearns. She was born at home, the fourth of 14 children.

She graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1954 and married her husband, Franklin on Nov. 19, 1954. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. Lyda dedicated her life to being an amazing wife to Frank and a loving mother to five children, grandmother to 20 and great-grandmother to 18.

She was a pioneer, an adventurer, a warrior and a life changer … all without leaving home. She was one of the first, if not the first to form a CO-ED 4-H club which was unheard of in the early 70s. She rappelled for the first time at 45 just to prove she could. She fed half of Southern Illinois (including the SIU swim team) Sunday fried chicken dinners giving kids a family when they needed one. She fought cancer with grace and courage that seems unattainable to most. She was fearless.