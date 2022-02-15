Lyle Dean Bowlin
ELKVILLE — Lyle Dean Bowlin, 73, of Elkville, passed away on Saturday February 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Pastor Scott Slone Officiating. Visitation will be on Friday February 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
