Lyle Dean Bowlin

Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Pastor Scott Slone Officiating. Visitation will be on Friday February 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown.