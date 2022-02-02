Lynda Love Fry

Oct. 26, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2022

MOUNT VERNON — Lynda Love Fry, 83, of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away on January 31, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1938 in Christopher, IL, to Dr. and Mrs. Loren (Thedis) Love. She was a 1960 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she met her husband, Allen D. Fry. They were married on April 1, 1961 and celebrated fifty-five years of marriage before Allen's passing in May, 2016.

Lynda is survived by her daughters: Alicia (Mike) Woodward of Mount Vernon, Melinda (Jed) Miller of Idaho Falls, ID, Suzanna Gerson of Jacksonville, FL. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren: Hannah (Jon) Garlough, Mac Griffin, Emily Gerson, and Mitchell Gerson. Also preceding her death were her beloved golden retrievers: Bud and Bee Gee.

She was a devoted homemaker and mother who served her community throughout her life. She volunteered in Junior Women's Club, PTA, the Mount Vernon Arts Guild, the Historical Society, and Good Samaritan Hospital. She and Allen performed in several plays at Centralia's Community Theater. She enjoyed participating in study club, bridge club, gourmet club, the Elks Club, and Green Hills Country Club.

When her children were young, Lynda served as a homeroom mother, Brownie Troop Leader, and chauffeur to three active girls. She hosted many memorable birthday and slumber parties and was famous for her animal pancakes. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Central Church of Christ where she and Allen were active members.

In the early 70s, she and her dear friend, Mary Ellen Martin, opened and operated a children's clothing store on the Mount Vernon square called The Daisy. During the 80s, she taught GED and English at Rend Lake College. She is remembered fondly by her former students.

Upon Allen's retirement, they moved to Gold Canyon, AZ, where they enjoyed the weather, golf, and traveling. After Allen's death, she returned to Mount Vernon, the place she called home, for the support of a fun-loving group of lifelong friends.

Music was her passion since childhood, and she was an excellent pianist and vocalist. Her favorite artist was old blue eyes, Frank Sinatra. She was incredibly creative. She made beautiful handmade greeting cards. She also delighted friends and family with her whimsical and delicious "Nana cookies." Lynda was known as an enthusiastic Saint Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Her family thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. Their compassionate care for her over the years is appreciated. Donations may be made to the hospital in Lynda's name.

Lynda and Allen's ashes will be laid together at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon. A Celebration of Lynda Love Fry's beautiful life will be held at a later date.

Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.