Lyndell Guy Fuller

Lyndell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Fuller; daughters, Dr. Kelly Cunningham (Dr. Aaron), Nicole Ruble (Tony), and Wynter Deckman (Ryan); 8 grandchildren; brother, Marvin Fuller (Pearl); sister-in-law, Elaine Fuller; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John and Pam Browning; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, officiated by Pastor Alan Scott and Pastor Tony Ruble with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday 4 – 6 p.m. and Tuesday at Noon until service time both at the church.