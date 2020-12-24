 Skip to main content
Lyndell Guy Fuller
Lyndell Guy Fuller

Lyndell Guy Fuller, 70, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Lyndell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Fuller; daughters, Dr. Kelly Cunningham (Dr. Aaron), Nicole Ruble (Tony), and Wynter Deckman (Ryan); 8 grandchildren; brother, Marvin Fuller (Pearl); sister-in-law, Elaine Fuller; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John and Pam Browning; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, officiated by Pastor Alan Scott and Pastor Tony Ruble with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday 4 – 6 p.m. and Tuesday at Noon until service time both at the church.

Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.

Lyndell Guy Fuller

