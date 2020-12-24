Lyndell Guy Fuller, 70, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Lyndell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Fuller; daughters, Dr. Kelly Cunningham (Dr. Aaron), Nicole Ruble (Tony), and Wynter Deckman (Ryan); 8 grandchildren; brother, Marvin Fuller (Pearl); sister-in-law, Elaine Fuller; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John and Pam Browning; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, officiated by Pastor Alan Scott and Pastor Tony Ruble with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday 4 – 6 p.m. and Tuesday at Noon until service time both at the church.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.