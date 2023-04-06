Lynn Rae Steveson
April 23, 1939 - April 4, 2023
ANNA — Dr. Lynn Rae Steveson, 83, of Anna, passed away on April 4, 2023 at Herrin Hospital.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Mount Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna with Rev. Mark Hasty officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Marshall, Arkansas. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna is assisting the family with arrangements.
