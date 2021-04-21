Lynn Turley

Nov. 20, 1958 - April 19, 2021

KEWANEE – Lynn Turley, 62, of Kewanee, died at 1:07 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 in the emergency room at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

Private services will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with military rites accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Kewanee Animal Shelter.

She was born November 20, 1958 in Marion, IL, the daughter of Donald and Dee (Parks) Fergus. She married Jack M. Turley at Chautauqua Park in Kewanee. Survivors include her husband of Kewanee; her mother, Dee Adams of Harrisburg, IL; her son, Ross Simmons of Harrisburg, IL; two sisters: Robyn (David) Johnson of Lexington, KY and Kelli Fergus of Zeigler, IL; four grandchildren: Micah, Eli, Bowie and Brynlee Simmons, all of Harrisburg, IL; a niece, Bayley Johnson of Georgetown, KY and a nephew, Colton Johnson of Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her father and her pet dogs, Skippy, Gizmo, Percy and Winnie.

Lynn graduated from Marion High School in 1976. She served her country in the U.S. Army and later the Army Reserves. She had worked as beautician and did house cleaning. She enjoyed making candles.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.