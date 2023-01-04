M. Alice Quinley

1934 - 2022

SPRINGFIELD – M. Alice Quinley of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Pawnee and Murphysboro, Illinois, died in Springfield, on Dec. 29, 2022.

She was born on March 13, 1934, in Hoopeston, Illinois, the daughter of Jesse and Bertha Bryan. She married Jack C. Perschbacher on August 4, 1951; he preceded her in death on September 26, 1984. She then married Bill L. Quinley on March 21, 1992; he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2017.

Mrs. Quinley is survived by two sons, Gregory (Deb) Perschbacher of Pawnee, Illinois and Gary (Lori) Perschbacher of Clinton, Indiana; three grandsons, Evan Perschbacher of Springfield, Adam (Virginia Ferguson) Perschbacher of Chicago, and Aaron (Kayla) Perschbacher of Evansville, Indiana; one granddaughter, Amy (Nick) Reed of Hillsdale, Indiana; stepdaughter, Barbara Quinley of Springfield; step-granddaughter, Stacy Cory; step-grandson, Joshua Franz; great-granddaughters, Emily and Madison Reed; step-great-granddaughter, Jade Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Mrs. Quinley was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Elizabeth, Norma, Jane, Ina Mae, and Ruth; brothers, Jesse and Dale; and half-brother James Alan.

Mrs. Quinley retired from the Illinois State Department of Corrections in 1980 after 18 years of service. She was a member of the Zenobia Baptist Church, where she served in various clerical positions as well as taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and was a member of the P.O.L.K. of A. dance club.

Remains will be cremated with private graveside services in Murphysboro, Illinois at a later date. Memorials may be made to charity of choice, Alzheimer's Association, or to the United Methodist Church in Coulterville, Illinois, where Mrs. Quinley attended as a child and still has family who are active members.