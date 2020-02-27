CARBONDALE — M. Francelle “Fran” Thorne, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Meredith Funeral Home followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Roger Lipe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SIH Foundation — Coach Kill Fund, or to SIU Athletics. Memorials will be accepted at the funeral home.

For more information or to leave a memory of Fran, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of M. Thorne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.