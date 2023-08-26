Mabel Lorene Taylor Ward

Aug. 25, 1925 - Aug. 17, 2023

KELL – Mabel Lorene Taylor Ward was born in Kell, IL, to CR Taylor and Effie McConnaughhay August 25, 1925. She passed away peacefully at Herrin Hospital Aug. 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving daughters and family.

Mabel married R. Wayne Ward on May 9, 1942, in St. Charles, MO. They lived several years in Pinckneyville and over 40 years in Odin, IL until his passing in 2002.

Mabel and Wayne were very active members of Nine Mile Baptist church of Tamaroa, Salem Baptist Church and Odin Baptist Church.

Mabel is survived by her daughters: Dr. Janet Ward Broombaugh (husband Gene) and Julie Ward (husband Keith Evans); grandchildren: Jason Ward, Jennica (Jeff) Warner, Gena Broombaugh, Jana (Jeffrey) Rector, Jeremy (Cassie) Broombaugh; 15 great-grandchildren: many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three siblings: Jean Spencer, Lois Weide, and Mervin Taylor; son Jerry Ward; grandson Jordan Ward; nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

A private celebration of life was held Aug. 19, 2023, at Zion Cemetery in Kell.

Memorials may be made in Mabel's name to Veterans Honor Flight, 10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, IL 62959.

The family wishes to thank Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, Herrin, IL for their caring assistance in the funeral arrangements.