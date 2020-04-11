THOMPSONVILLE — Madaeious Evander Labrie, 2-day-old son of Malachi and Machaela Labrie, left this world to live forever in Heaven on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Cremation arrangements are with the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.
Madaeious Evander Labrie was born on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, the son of Malachi Labrie and Machaela (Holly) Labrie.
Baby Madaeious is survived by his parents, Malachi and Machaela Labrie of Thompsonville; paternal grandparents, Robert Labrie of West Frankfort, Jamie Pepple of West Frankfort; maternal grandparents, Carrie Holly of West Frankfort, Joe Holly of West Frankfort; great-grandparents, Denise Ragsdale of West Frankfort, Debra Page of West Frankfort, Caryl Ward of West Frankfort; aunts, Emily Labrie, Carrie Labrie, Zoie Bryant, Micah Bryant; uncles, Lucas Holly, Joran Labrie, Johnathon Pepple; and several cousins.
Baby Madaeious joins in Heaven with paternal great-grandpa, Bob Labrie; maternal great-grandpa, Wayne Seagle; maternal great-grandparents, Raymond and Joy Holly; and uncle, Jonathon Wheeler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Madaeious Evander Labrie and can be mailed to the parents, Malachi and Machaela Labrie, 16693 Droit City Road, Thompsonville, IL 62890.
To leave online condolences to the family, visit www.lpfuneralhome.com
