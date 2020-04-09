Madeline Leona Brossart
Madeline Leona Brossart

Madeline Leona Brossart

CARBONDALE — Madeline Leona (Korty) Brossart, 94, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Entombment was private in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home and will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Madeline's memory to Camp Ondessonk, 3760 Ondessonk Road, Ozark, IL 62972.

