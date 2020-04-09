Madeline Leona Brossart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Madeline Leona (Korty) Brossart, 94, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Entombment was private in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home and will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Madeline's memory to Camp Ondessonk, 3760 Ondessonk Road, Ozark, IL 62972.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Brossart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.