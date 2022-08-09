Madeline "Madge" Freeman Burke-Mainer
July 3, 1925 - August 5, 2022
GRAND TOWER — Madeline "Madge" Freeman Burke-Mainer, age 97 of Grand Tower, passed away, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Manor Court of Carbondale.
She was born in Grand Tower on July 3, 1925 to Charles and Lillian Louise (Godair) Freeman, both are deceased. Her siblings have also predeceased her, Alfred (Wanda) Pirtle; Joseph (June) Cameron Freeman and Brenda Lou Freeman.
Madeline married Clarence Hollis Burke on Aug. 9, 1947. They have four sons: Michael D. (Susan) Burke; William J. (Tonia) Burke; John H. (Jeannie) Burke and Broderick C. (Pam) Burke. He preceded her in death.
She then married Leslie H. Mainer on Sept. 25, 1966. They had one son, Kingsley Elden (Jill) Mainer. He preceded in her death.
She was a wonderful homemaker; cosmetologist and operated Burke Sales in Grand Tower.
Madeline is survived by her 5 sons; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services for Madeline Freeman Burke-Mainer will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Grand Tower United Methodist Church with her son, William J. Burke officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.
Memorials are encouraged and can be directed to the Karing Kitchen of Grand Tower and/or the Walker Hill Cemetery and will be accepted at the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.
To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
