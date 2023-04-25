Malcolm P. Crow

Oct. 18, 1950 - April 23, 2023

SPILLERTOWN – Malcolm P. Crow, age 72, of Spillertown, IL passed away peacefully at 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1201 N. Fair Street, Marion.

Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lance Leeds presiding.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Aldersgate United Methodist Church." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

