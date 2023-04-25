Malcolm P. Crow
Oct. 18, 1950 - April 23, 2023
SPILLERTOWN – Malcolm P. Crow, age 72, of Spillertown, IL passed away peacefully at 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1201 N. Fair Street, Marion.
Following the time of visitation, the memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lance Leeds presiding.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Aldersgate United Methodist Church." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.