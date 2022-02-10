Marcus "Pat" Booth

Nov. 1, 1941 - Feb. 5, 2022

FLORA — Marcus "Pat" Booth passed away peacefully at his home in Flora, IL, on Feb. 5, 2022.

Pat was the son of Eldon "Buddy" and Alta (Forsythe) Booth of Cisne, IL. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers: Charles and Sam.

Pat is survived by his former wife, Mary Jane Purdy Booth; their children: Marcus Booth of Effingham, Cindy Booth-McDannel of Maryville, TN, and Alex and Tina Booth of Flora; his granddaughters: Shallon, Alayna, Olivia, Kassidi, and Ayla; his grandsons: Matthew and Gabriel; two great-grandchildren; his special grand-dog, Jagger; and many special friends and extended family that he treasured.

Pat served in the Army Guard Reserves prior to attending college at SIU. After graduating, Pat taught History/Government at West Frankfort High School. He was an active member of the communities where he lived and even took a short segue into politics when he ran for Mayor of West Frankfort.

After establishing and running a successful commercial real estate company, Pat moved his family to Flora in 1976, where he worked as a landman and joined his brothers as part owner of Booth Oil Company (which later became Booth Resources). He served on the Airport Authority Board and devoted much of his time to the Flora Public Library and the planning and construction of a new library building in 1992.

Pat loved his family and friends and was a staunch protector of both. He enjoyed playing cards, talking politics/history, and traveling extensively to civil war trade shows with his friends.

A private ceremony will be held with a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Memorial donations are suggested to any charity of the donor's choice and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a condolence or memory, visit www.frankandbright.com.