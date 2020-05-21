ENERGY — Marda Sue Ward, 76, passed away at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
Marda was born June 24, 1943, in Herrin, the daughter of Vernon T. and Myrtle L. (Priddy) Vancil.
She married William R. “Snooks” Ward Feb. 9, 1962, in Energy Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 23, 1996.
Mrs. Ward was a lifelong member of Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy.
She had retired from People's Bank where she had worked as a bank teller.
Marda enjoyed searching for treasures at yard sales and reading. She was a caregiver to many and faithful friend to all those that knew and loved her. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include son, William R. and Lori Ann Ward of Marion; daughter, Lori and John Gelgut of Energy; son, Michael A. Ward of Herrin; daughter, Danielle Clark of Energy; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Miller of Branson, Missouri; brother, Bob Vancil of Herrin; sister, Vera Mooney of Jackson, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Linda Ellery of Energy; and lifelong friend, Jane Cagle of Energy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Kalyn Gelgut.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, private funeral services will be at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Jerry Schell and Pastor David Dyer officiating. Burial will follow at Herrin City Cemetery.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 South 13th St., Herrin, IL 62948.
For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
