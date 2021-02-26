Margaret A."Peggy" Coulter (nee Grist)
August 6, 1936 - Feb. 22, 2021
MARISSA - Margaret A. "Peggy" Coulter (nee Grist), 84, of Marissa, IL, born August 6, 1936 in Shawnee, OK, passed away on Monday February 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was a retired secretary at University of Missouri – St. Louis. Mrs. Coulter was a woman of faith and belonged to the Marissa Presbyterian Church in Marissa, IL where she also sang in the choir. Playing piano and singing were a big part of her life. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the RSVP Choral Group. In high school she was a baton twirler and was also on the girls' basketball team. She enjoyed family reunions and loved finding and sharing family history and stories.
Mrs. Coulter was a graduate of the University of Kansas.
Mrs. Coulter was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Sylvia (Alderman) Grist; son-in-law Jason Parrish; two brothers-in-law: Harold Johnson and Jude Nally and one stepson James E. Coulter.
Peggy, as she was known is survived by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Coulter of Marissa, IL, who she married on October 27, 1996 in Laurie, MO; four children: Victor (Sabine) Yeager of Belleair, FL, Kimberly (John) Heard of Springfield, MO, Todd (Carol) Yeager of St. Louis, MO and Joyce Yeager of St. Louis, MO; four stepchildren: Janet (Gib) Thomas of Marion, IL, John (Staci) Coulter of Herrin, IL, Joseph (Candy) Coulter of Bush, IL and Jeffrey (Christy Anderson) Coulter of Desoto, IL; sisters: Betty Johnson of Oxnard, CA, Anita (Gerald) Ganser of Mesa, AZ, Eileen (Denny) Schreiber of Lawrence, KS and Donna Nally of Kansas City, MO; 21 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com.
Memorials may be made to the American Bible Society at americanbible.org.
Public Visitation: Friends may join the family from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL.
Private family services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Ryan officiating. Interment will be at Marissa Cemetery, Marissa, IL.
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.