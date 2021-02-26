MARISSA - Margaret A. "Peggy" Coulter (nee Grist), 84, of Marissa, IL, born August 6, 1936 in Shawnee, OK, passed away on Monday February 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was a retired secretary at University of Missouri – St. Louis. Mrs. Coulter was a woman of faith and belonged to the Marissa Presbyterian Church in Marissa, IL where she also sang in the choir. Playing piano and singing were a big part of her life. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the RSVP Choral Group. In high school she was a baton twirler and was also on the girls' basketball team. She enjoyed family reunions and loved finding and sharing family history and stories.