Margaret Denise Grant

Nov. 15, 1965 - May 26, 2022

EVANSVILLE — Our heats are broken as we announce the passing of our beautiful Margaret Denise Grant, who left this earth on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the age of fifty-six. May her soul soar in the heavens and her memory rain blessings upon the earth.

For memorial service information, please consult the Parker-Reedy website.

