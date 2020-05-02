MAKANDA — Margaret Ida McGee, 86, passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Manor Court.
She was born Feb. 2, 1934, to Lorain and Pearl (Holder) Forby in Makanda.
On May 22, 1954, she married Harold McGee. They shared 65 years of making memories.
She was an excellent homemaker. She had worked at Stearns Locker and also had been a cook for District 95 Schools.
She was a member of the Union Hill Christian Church.
She loved to fish and quilt.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Harold McGee of Makanda; children, Curtis McGee of Evansville, Indiana, Carolyn (Huey) Perero of Delcom, Louisiana, Terry (Lisa) McGee of Huntsville, Alabama, and Deborah (Jeff) Blair of Marion; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Lora Stearns and Lucille Ruffalo, both of Carbondale, and June Lipe of Makanda; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Ray Forby.
Private interment was conducted in Lipe Cemetery. A memorial service hosted by the family will be at a later date.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.