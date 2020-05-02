Margaret Ida McGee
MAKANDA — Margaret Ida McGee, 86, passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Manor Court.

She was born Feb. 2, 1934, to Lorain and Pearl (Holder) Forby in Makanda.

On May 22, 1954, she married Harold McGee. They shared 65 years of making memories.

She was an excellent homemaker. She had worked at Stearns Locker and also had been a cook for District 95 Schools.

She was a member of the Union Hill Christian Church.

She loved to fish and quilt.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Harold McGee of Makanda; children, Curtis McGee of Evansville, Indiana, Carolyn (Huey) Perero of Delcom, Louisiana, Terry (Lisa) McGee of Huntsville, Alabama, and Deborah (Jeff) Blair of Marion; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Lora Stearns and Lucille Ruffalo, both of Carbondale, and June Lipe of Makanda; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Ray Forby.

Private interment was conducted in Lipe Cemetery. A memorial service hosted by the family will be at a later date.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret McGee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

