Margaret Karraker

1921 - 2021

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Margaret Karraker, 99, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on June 1, 2021, at Charles Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Margaret was born December 16, 1921, in Wolf Lake, Illinois, to David and Alice Miller. She married Richard Karraker on May 1, 1943. They enjoyed over 68 years together.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents David and Alice Miller; her three sisters: Serena (Elbert) Miller, Fanny (Fred) Miller, Violet (Percy Foreman, Bob Butts); and four brothers: an infant David Miller, Raymond "Louis" (Frieda) Miller, Harold (Faye, Pauline) Miller, and Francis (Josephine) Miller; and her daughter, Linda (Denzil) Keckley.

Surviving are her three sons: Mitzie (Sharon) Karraker of Tunnel Hill, Illinois; Rick (Diane) Karraker of Belleville, Illinois, and Alan Karraker of Fairview Heights, Illinois; ten grandchildren: Steven (Celeste) Keckley, Scott (Pam) Keckley, Randy Karraker, Melissa Yuengel, Brian (Susan) Karraker, Dawn (Matt) Lang, Kara Karraker, Kirt (Terri) McManus, Stephanie (Joe) Schwappach, Brett McManus; 20 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Patty Karraker; and many nieces and nephews.