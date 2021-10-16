Margaret Louise Buser

April 23, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2020

FRANKFORT, IN — Margaret Louise Buser, of Frankfort, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Margaret was born on April 23, 1931, the cherished only child of Damon Clarence and Susan Jemima (Mima) Booher of New Market, IN.

Margaret married Robert L. Buser on August 5, 1951, and they were married for 67 terrific years, prior to Bob's death in 2018. In 2015, after 47 years in Carbondale, IL, she and Bob moved "back home" to Indiana, to be near surviving family members: son, Joe (Gretchen) Buser; granddaughters: Megan and Emma, of Crawfordsville, IN; and daughter, Beth Ann Buser of Frankfort, IN. Margaret (Meg) enjoyed life at Wesley Manor Retirement Community in Frankfort, meeting new friends and rekindling friendships from years ago.

A graduate of Indiana State University and Indiana University, Meg's profession, as a public school music teacher, included memorable stints in Rantoul, IL, Pendleton, Bloomington, and Brownsburg, IN, as well as University School in Carbondale, IL. She served as an assistant professor at Southern Illinois University, working with aspiring teachers as director of student teaching placement and supervision.

Meg's greatest joys were her family, her beloved friends, and 52 years of membership at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, IL, particularly her years as a choir member. In addition, she enjoyed relationships with colleagues and former students, supporting Bob in his professional life, laughter, and devoted parenting of her grateful son and daughter.

Not one to 'toot her own horn', Meg's children did not realize, until adults, that she skipped two grades of school, found her way independently (by bus) to weekly piano and voice lessons as a child; held memberships and leadership positions in several scholastic, music and educational honoraries; owned the fastest gasoline powered bicycle in New Market; mowed lawns for cash in the 1930's; sang at recitals, weddings and public events; and could hit a softball a mile. Meg Buser was both hilarious and humble, she was wise and compassionate, and most important: a devoted and thankful child of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret Buser's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church (214 W. Main Street, Carbondale, IL 62901), the "Dollars for Scholars" program at Southmont High School (Attn: Dr. Shawn Greiner, 6425 US Highway 231, Crawfordsville, IN 47933), or the Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Manor (1555 N. Main Street, Frankfort, IN, 46041).

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Margaret L. Buser will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

