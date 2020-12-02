Margaret Louise Buser

Not one to ‘toot her own horn,' Meg's children did not realize until adults that she skipped two grades of school, found her way independently (by bus) to weekly piano and voice lessons as a child, held memberships and leadership positions in several scholastic, music and educational honoraries, owned the fastest gasoline powered bicycle in New Market, mowed lawns for cash in the 1930's, sang at recitals, weddings and public events, and could hit a softball a mile. Meg Buser was both hilarious and humble; she was wise and compassionate, and most important: a devoted and thankful child of God.

Due to the dangers posed by COVID, burial at Indian Creek Cemetery in rural Montgomery County, Indiana, will be private. A public memorial service at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale will be at a later date when the COVID threat passes, and family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Meg's life and faith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret Buser's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale, IL 62901; the “Dollars for Scholars” program at Southmont High School, Attn: Dr. Shawn Greiner, 6425 U.S. Highway 231, Crawfordsville, IN 47933; or the Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Manor, 1555 N. Main St., Frankfort, IN 46041. Hunt & Son Funeral Home is entrusted with care.

