Margaret 'Peggy' McLaughlin
Margaret 'Peggy' McLaughlin

MURPHYSBORO — Margaret “Peggy” McLaughlin, 88, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Manor Court in Carbondale.

Margaret was born June 16, 1932, in Ava, the daughter of Anton John and Inez Reba Hill Falkenheim.

She married Alfred Cleo McLaughlin Oct. 22, 1949, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Feb. 9, 2012.

She was a member of Pate Chapel Baptist Church in Murphysboro.

She was retired from the DMV in Carbondale.

Peg is survived by three sons, Thomas McLaughlin, Ronald McLaughlin and Gregory (Charlotte) McLaughlin all of Murphysboro; two daughters, Beverly (Roger) Connor of LaCenter, Kentucky, and Sondra “Sonnie” (Dennis) Mahnken of Steeleville; grandchildren, Aaron (Lacey) Connor, Eric (Lauren) Connor, Curtis (Amber) Mahnken, Christa Mahnken, John Mahnken, Christopher (Traci) McLaughlin, Courtney (Jiro) DeLoach, Loren (Brandon) Henk, Elaine (Sam) Brunaugh and Stephanie McLaughlin; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jewell Falkenheim of Columbia.

Peg was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Helen Williams; and three brothers, Roy, William Paul and Robert Falkenheim.

Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and face masks. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Ava Evergreen Cemetery, with the Revs. James Easton and Bob Spangler officiating. Burial will follow.

The preferred form of remembrances are memorials to the Pate Chapel Baptist Church.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret McLaughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

