Margaret "Peggy" (Pfeffer) Burbank

MURPHYSBORO - Margaret "Peggy" (Pfeffer) Burbank, 88, of Murphysboro, passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Anna, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pettett Funeral Home, with Father Bob Flannery officiating, and with interment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 here at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ms. Burbank's memory.

