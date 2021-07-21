Margaret "Peggy" (Pfeffer) Burbank
MURPHYSBORO - Margaret "Peggy" (Pfeffer) Burbank, 88, of Murphysboro, passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Anna, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pettett Funeral Home, with Father Bob Flannery officiating, and with interment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 here at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ms. Burbank's memory.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
