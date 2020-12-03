CARBONDALE — Margaret “Peggy” Salisbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 92, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Peggy was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Chicago, a daughter to Robert Earl and Margaret J. (Baker) Wieland.

On Oct. 1, 1949, Peggy married Bill Charles Salisbury in Park Ridge, and he preceded her in death April 5, 1997, after sharing 47 wonderful years together.

Peggy was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved her family more than anything. Peggy also loved her many dogs over the years. She was happiest when cooking while surrounded by family and friends in her home.

She was member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter KZ in Carbondale, and had been president of the Hospital Auxiliary in Warren, Ohio.

Survivors include three daughters, Kim (Stephen) Farmer of Marietta, Georgia, Meg (Bill) Simonds of Cobden, and Martha (Kevin) Wallace-Kozlowski of Carbondale; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Salisbury of Corunna, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Stephen Salisbury.

A private family service will be at a later date.