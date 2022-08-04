Margaret Reynolds

1938 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Margaret was Born in Murphysboro, Illinois, on June 7, 1938, to John Reece Addison and Dorothy (Wilson) Addison. Margaret moved to Dupo, Illinois, and graduated from Dupo High School. After graduation, she attended Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Saint Louis. Her first job was at Jefferson Barracks Hospital. She married Harry Joe Reynolds on September 12, 1959, and they moved to Waterloo, Illinois. Maggie worked a career at the Monroe County Nursing home, and retired in 1999. In retirement, Harry and Maggie moved to Olive Branch, Illinois. After Harry's death, Maggie moved to Chateau Girardeau, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Maggie and Harry had four children: son Bret Scot, daughter Dawn Kay, married to Gregg Olson, son H.J., and daughter Sue Lyn (deceased).

She has one granddaughter, Alexis "Lexie" Renee, several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Maggie was the second-oldest of four siblings. Wayne Addison (deceased) was married to Delores. Her younger sisters are Cherie, married to Medford Henson, and Vickie, married to David Marshall. She is also survived by Harry's brother, William Reynolds.

Maggie always spoke fondly of her friends, including Sue Steele, a friend since they were 10 years old. Other long time friends include Gerry Schafer, with whom she traveled and always kept in touch. People who were important to her, and in her life for a long time, include Patti, Meghan, and Alex Bauer.

Maggie was a member of the Olive Branch United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider supporting Shriners Children's St. Louis Children's Hospital, or the Olive Branch Illinois United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 10 a.m. A fellowship lunch will follow at the Olive Branch United Methodist Church, at the corner of IL Route 3 and County Road 4.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.