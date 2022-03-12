 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret "Tommie" Ury

ANNA — Margaret "Tommie" Ury, age 83, of Anna, passed away at 1:33 p.m. on Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Herrin Hospital.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Dan Whitfield officiating. The visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery near Anna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home, Anna-Jonesboro.

