CHRISTOPHER — Marguerite Yvonne Matyi, 86, of Christopher, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A private funeral mass will be Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Christopher. Graveside services for Marguerite will be at noon at the St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Andrew Chapel Fund, 412 E. Washington, Christopher, or CAYA (Christopher Area Youth Association), c/o Thomas House, 403 N. Ward, Christopher.

Gilbert Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

