× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTOPHER — Marguerite Yvonne Matyi, 86, of Christopher, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A private funeral mass will be Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Christopher. Graveside services for Marguerite will be at noon at the St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Andrew Chapel Fund, 412 E. Washington, Christopher, or CAYA (Christopher Area Youth Association), c/o Thomas House, 403 N. Ward, Christopher.

Gilbert Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.