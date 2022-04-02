Marian Elizabeth Balsano

Nov. 4, 1933 - March 30, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Marian Elizabeth (Tweedy) Balsano, 89, of Murphysboro, passed away on March 30, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. in her residence in Murphysboro, IL.

Marian was born on Nov. 4, 1933, to Harry "Dick" Tweedy and Essie (Vaughn) Tweedy in Springfield, IL.

Marian married William "Bill" Balsano on Sept. 22, 1952, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, IL. He followed her in death on April 1, 2022.

Marian was a quiet person, she loved her family, her home, and her friends. She enjoyed working in the family businesses (Bill's Sales and Service and Mobile Ranch). Marian loved to travel, meet people, read books, listen to music, watch movies, and many other things. She was also very civic minded and was a member of many different civic organization.

Marian was grateful for the wonderful life she got to live.

She is survived by one son, Tony and his wife Debbie Balsano of Cape Girardeau, MO; and two grandchildren: Amanda (Michael) Hines and Ryan (Alison) Balsano; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and wonderful in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Essie Tweedy; her son, Stephen Balsano; her daughter, Janie Balsano; one brother, Harvey Tweedy; and one sister, Rosalind Tweedy.

A joint Funeral Mass for Bill and Marian will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro with Father Robert Flannery officiating and interment will be at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.